Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,292 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $27,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

