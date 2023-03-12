Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $42.77 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,892 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $42,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Shares of AON stock opened at $294.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.