Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,384,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290,852 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 2.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Enbridge worth $125,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

