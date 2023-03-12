Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $46,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $455,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $91,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 43.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 73,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $13,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $64.42 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

