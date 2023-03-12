Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after acquiring an additional 427,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,906,000 after acquiring an additional 383,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LHX opened at $203.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

