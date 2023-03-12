THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Hits $35.00 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One THORChain token can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00005962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $412.03 million and $35.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.01 or 0.00433850 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29323326 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.

With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).

The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain’s Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.

THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.

**Mainnet** – [https://viewblock.io/thorchain](https://viewblock.io/thorchain)

**ERC-20** – [https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb](https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb)

**BEP2** – [https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A](https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A)”

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.