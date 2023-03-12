Thomas White International Ltd. Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 217.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.65.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

