Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 813 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Nestlé by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Nestlé by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Nestlé stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.95. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $102.78 and a 1 year high of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

