Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 5,355 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,068,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,991,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,438,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

