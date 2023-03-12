Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 436 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.20.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.24). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

