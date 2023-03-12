Thomas White International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

UBS stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

