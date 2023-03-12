Thomas White International Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 53.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

