Thomas White International Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 2.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

