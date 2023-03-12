Thomas White International Ltd. Acquires 96,235 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,235 shares during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up 1.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 161,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SKM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

NYSE:SKM opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.