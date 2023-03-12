Theta Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.41 Million (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Theta Network has a market cap of $910.09 million and approximately $19.41 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00004411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Get Theta Network alerts:

About Theta Network

Theta Network’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

