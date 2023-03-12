Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Up 79.5% in February

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 974,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,653,830. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

