The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,803 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 89,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.46. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.