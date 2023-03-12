The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Update

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 13th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RealReal Trading Down 6.8 %

REAL stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,446,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,346. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.40. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in RealReal by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in RealReal by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RealReal

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.69.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

