The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Insider Activity at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $172,056.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

