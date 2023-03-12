The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.45 on March 31st

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
