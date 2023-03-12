The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Down 88.9% in February

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRTG stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 88,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,601. The Coretec Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

