The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,019 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 417,920 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Boeing worth $116,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.71. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.