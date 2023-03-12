Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 539,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,864 shares of company stock worth $8,909,782 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded down $4.58 on Friday, reaching $133.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.80. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

