Tether Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00004910 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $72.66 billion and approximately $38.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00432715 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,005.20 or 0.29248683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,116,708,665 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

