Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRUMY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,461. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

