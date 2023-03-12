Terran Coin (TRR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $7.28 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

