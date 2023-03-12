Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $123,162.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,664,847 shares in the company, valued at $24,065,469.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 49,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $123,162.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,664,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,065,469.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David V. Goeddel acquired 135,688 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $341,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,800,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,697,348.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,754,890 shares of company stock worth $4,539,444 over the last ninety days. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 163,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

