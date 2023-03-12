Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TELNY shares. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.48. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

