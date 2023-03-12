Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Teck Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 82.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.