Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Up 140.0% in February

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

TETE remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Friday. 45 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $993,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.