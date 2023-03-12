Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TCCHF stock remained flat at $9.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440. Technogym has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

