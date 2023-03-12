TD Securities Boosts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LIMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

LIMAF opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

