TD Cowen Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $175.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

