Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 318.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 5.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 35.8% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Tastemaker Acquisition Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

