Tamarack Advisers LP Invests $1.81 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. IQVIA comprises 1.1% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 21.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

