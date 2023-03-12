Tamarack Advisers LP Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE accounts for 4.7% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 1.33% of SI-BONE worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,732,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 501,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 995,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Trading Down 5.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $19.03 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $665.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $56,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,276 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.