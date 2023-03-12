Tamarack Advisers LP Decreases Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 136,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 180,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,570,000 after acquiring an additional 963,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,419,000.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 5.4 %

ISEE opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,104 shares of company stock worth $2,274,476 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

