Tamarack Advisers LP Decreases Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Tamarack Advisers LP lessened its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ViewRay by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ViewRay by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

ViewRay Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.