Tamarack Advisers LP Buys 200,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. DocGo makes up about 2.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in DocGo were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocGo by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 608,096 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 38.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 111,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $8,147,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DocGo during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,520,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocGo alerts:

DocGo Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DCGO opened at $8.55 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.