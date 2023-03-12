Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TOAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 210,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,571. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

