Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW) Short Interest Update

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Talkspace stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALKW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684,616 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Talkspace were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Talkspace Price Performance

Talkspace stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,066. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11.

