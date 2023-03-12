TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,130,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -0.06. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

