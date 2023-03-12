Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of SYF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

