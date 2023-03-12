Symbol Market Cap Reaches $188.48 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $188.48 million and approximately $568,702.63 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

