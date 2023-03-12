Swipe Price Hits $0.23 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $130.66 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00446490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.72 or 0.30179788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 557,590,408 coins and its circulating supply is 557,589,839 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.