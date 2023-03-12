SushiSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.52 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and $56.52 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00005213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00434428 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,035.99 or 0.29364487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.