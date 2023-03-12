SushiSwap Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $254.32 million and $58.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

