sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. sUSD has a market cap of $35.11 million and $34.78 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 35,323,097 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

