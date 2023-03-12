Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $569,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,142 shares in the company, valued at $33,814,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,308 shares of company stock worth $2,261,264 over the last 90 days. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

