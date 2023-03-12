SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.85.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunPower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Price Performance

About SunPower

Shares of SPWR opened at $14.66 on Friday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

