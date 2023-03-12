Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Update

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Summit Healthcare Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 181,582 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $17,404,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,190.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,609,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,528 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,317.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 228,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SMIH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.91. 145,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,836. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.01. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

